Despite being labelled a 'biological male', Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal for his country at the just-concluded Paris Olympics. She saw questions being raised over her gender whenever she won a boxing bout. However, this didn't stop Imane from keeping her focus completely on the in-ring action. However, as soon as the Olympic games came to a conclusion, Imane Khelif filed a lawsuit over online harassment, while also including Tesla owner Elon Musk and famous British author JK Rowling in it.

While the debate over her gender row continues to gain prominance, a new video of Imane, dressed in an Algerian caftan, has gone viral. In the video, Imane was also wearing some make-up, with her Olympic gold medal hanging around the neck. She was also wearing a floral-hoop earrings, which were matching her outfit.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif shows off dramatic new feminine makeover, days after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/6nlFR9HSJr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 15, 2024

Khelif filed a complaint on Wednesday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office for combating online hate that she received during the Olympic Games. Her lawyer Nabil Boudi described the campaign against the boxer, as "misogynist, racist and sexist".

Boudi informed American publication Variety: "JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others. Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution."

While certain names have been put in the complaint, more people could be added if the case goes to court. "What we're asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial."

Both Musk and Rowling referred to Khelif as a "male", with the British author saying Khelif was "enjoying the distress of a woman" after the Algerican boxer's win against Italy's Angela Carini.

For the record, Carini was seen crying after Khelif beat her in the Round of 16 bout earlier this month at Paris Olympics.

Khelif only broke her silence on the matter after winning the gold medal at the Paris Games.

"Now the whole world knows the story of Imane Khelif," said the Algerian. "It's a dream for every athlete. If I qualify or not? If I'm a woman or not? I made many statements in the media. I'm fully qualified, I'm a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman, there's no doubt about that.

"These people [who claim I am not], they are the enemies of success, it's what I call them, it gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.

"... I hope that people will commit to the Olympic charter and its values. We're here to perform to our audience and families. I hope we will not see similar attacks in these Olympics."