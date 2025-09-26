Asian U-15 champion Tanvi Patri and former title winner Bornil Changmai will spearhead a 36-member Indian squad at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships, scheduled in Chengdu, China from October 21 to 26. Both Tanvi and Changmai will step up to the U-17 category this time as India looks to extend its strong run in the continental age-group event. The country has enjoyed back-to-back successful campaigns in Chengdu, bagging a gold and a bronze in 2024, and finishing with one gold, one silver and a bronze in the 2023 edition.

The Indian team was selected based on the players' performance in the just-concluded Yonex-Sunrise Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025, held at Panchkula, Haryana, from September 13 to 21, 2025.

"India's consistent success in the continental championships over the years reflects the strength of our junior development program. This squad has several promising players with the potential to bring home medals, which highlights the depth and talent within the team," said Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General, Sanjay Mishra in a release.

Sharayu Ranjane will feature in all three categories of U-15, teaming up with Soyara Shelar in girls' doubles and Hemanth Sri Sammetla in mixed doubles.

Punith S and Deepak Raj Aditi, who will partner each other in the U-17 mixed doubles, will also be in action in boys and girls doubles respectively.

India's squad:

U-15

Boys singles: Pushkar Sai, Wazir Singh, Prabhu Dhyani, Dhakshan SL

Girls singles: Anvi Rathore, Shaina Manimuthu, Sharayu Ranjane, Hamsini Chandram

Boys doubles: Swayamdyuti Ghosh/Shaurya Singh Rana, Vivaan Bisht/Chinmay Krishna Nimmagadda

Girls doubles: Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar, Vibhava KR/Raksha N

Mixed doubles: Hemanth Sri Sammetla/Sharayu Ranjane, Arjun A/Nayonika A

U-17

Boys singles: Bornil Akash Changmai, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Hardik Divyash, Nishchal Chand

Girls singles: Tanvi Patri, Shantipriya Hazarika, Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha SR

Boys doubles: Charan Ram Thippana/Hari Krishna Veeram Reddy, Pavan S/Punith S

Girls doubles: Deepak Raj Aditi/P Vriddhi, Aikya Shetty/Suhina

Mixed doubles: Punith S/D Aditi, Jangjeet Singh Kajla/Jananika R.

