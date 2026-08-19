Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday after receiving a walkover in their opening match. The fifth-seeded Indians, who have already won two bronze medals at the World Championships, had received a first-round bye and were scheduled to face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the second round.

However, the Scottish pair withdrew at the last moment, handing Satwik and Chirag a place in the round of 16 without having to take the court.

The mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Macau's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11 21-11.

Among other Indians in action on Wednesday are two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen.

Crasto-Kapila march into mixed doubles pre-quarters

The mixed doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila made it to the pre-quarterfinals.

Crasto and Kapila outclassed the pairing of Leong Iok Chon and Ng Weng Chi from Macau by 21-11, 21-11 in their round of 32 match.

The day three of the competition will feature the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun, women's singles stalwart PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda, men's stars Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action.

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