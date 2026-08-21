Star Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's dream of a third medal at the BWF World Championships ended with a straight-game loss to China's world No. 3 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the quarterfinal in New Delhi on Friday. The World No. 5 Indians, who have two bronze medals at the 2022 and 2025 editions, lacked the sharpness and faded into a 18-21 9-21 loss in just 36 minutes against Wang and Liang, the Paris Olympics silver medallists.

Earlier in the day, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand assured themselves of a medal with a come-from-behind win over China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the women's doubles quarterfinal.

The Indian unseeded pair, which is on a comeback trail after Treesa recovered from an injury, toiled for one hour nine minutes to eke out a 16-21 21-15 21-13 win and cruise to the last-four stage to be assured of at least a bronze medal.

India last won a BWF World Championships medal in women's doubles in 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won the bronze in London.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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