Saina Nehwal to Represent Olympic Committee in BWF

Updated: 26 February 2017 12:26 IST

The Chair of BWF AC has informed others on the panel about Saina Nehwal's joining the BWF AC as a representative of the IOC AC.

Saina Nehwal was appointed as a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission in 2016. © PTI

Adding another feather in her cap, star Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, who was appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission (AC) in 2016, will represent the panel in the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Saina would join the BWF Athletes' Commission as a representative of the IOC AC, IOC said in a communication to 26-year-old.

The Chair of BWF AC has informed others on the panel about Saina's joining the BWF AC as a representative of the IOC AC.

In a rare honour for an Indian sportsperson, Saina was appointed as a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission soon after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Saina, who has since recovered from a career threatening knee injury suffered during Rio Olympics, won the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament last month.

Currently, ranked world number 10 in BWF rankings, Saina is now aiming to win the prestigious All England Championship next month.

(With inputs from PTI)

