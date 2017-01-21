Saina Nehwal Beats Yip Pui Yin to Reach Final of Malaysia Masters

Saina Nehwal reached the women's singles final of the Malaysia Masters on Saturday after a 21-13, 21-10 win over Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the semifinals. Saina put on a dominant display as she fended off the challenge of her opponent in 32 minutes.

Saina was slow off the blocks initially, as Yin raced to an early 7-5 lead in the first game, before extending it to 11-5. However, Saina fought back and opened up a four-point gap a few minutes later. She went on to win the game 21-13.

In the second game, Saina continued from where she had left off, winning the first six points before racing into an 11-5 lead. She closed out the game 21-10 to win the match and book her place in Sunday's final.

Saina will take on Thailand's 18-year-old player Pornpawee Chochuwong in the final.