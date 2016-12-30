 
Premier Badminton League 2017 Team Profile: Delhi Acers

Updated: 30 December 2016 14:58 IST

Delhi Acers, the 2016 Premier Badminton League champion, are back with new team members with an aim to defend their title.

Jwala Gutta is one of the star attractions of Delhi Acers. © NDTV

The 2016 Premier Badminton League (PBL) champions have a new look for the 2017 edition. They have in their ranks men's world No. 2 Jan o Jorgensen while Jwala Gutta is their star Indian attraction.

They will play against Bengaluru Blasters on the opening day of 2017 PBL.

TEAM OWNERS:

Infinite Tech Venture Private Limited

HOST STADIUM:

DDA Badminton and Squash Stadium - Siri Fort

PLAYERS:

Men's singles - Jan o Jorgensen, Siril Verma, Son Wan Ho; Women's singles - Aakarshi Kashyap, Nitchaon Jindapol; Men's/mixed doubles - Akshay Dewalkar, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov, Women's/mixed doubles - Jwala Gutta, Maneesha K -

PROSPECTS

Having the Danish world No. 2 Jorgensen will surely benefit Delhi Acers. The team is a good mix of experience and youth. Though in the women's singles department, there are no top 10 player but Nitchaon has been in a consistent form of late. In the doubles, Jwala Gutta is the main attraction for the defending champions.

