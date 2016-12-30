Premier Badminton League 2017 Team Profile: Delhi Acers

Jwala Gutta is one of the star attractions of Delhi Acers.

The 2016 Premier Badminton League (PBL) champions have a new look for the 2017 edition. They have in their ranks men's world No. 2 Jan o Jorgensen while Jwala Gutta is their star Indian attraction.

They will play against Bengaluru Blasters on the opening day of 2017 PBL.

TEAM OWNERS:

Infinite Tech Venture Private Limited

HOST STADIUM:

DDA Badminton and Squash Stadium - Siri Fort

PLAYERS:

Men's singles - Jan o Jorgensen, Siril Verma, Son Wan Ho; Women's singles - Aakarshi Kashyap, Nitchaon Jindapol; Men's/mixed doubles - Akshay Dewalkar, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov, Women's/mixed doubles - Jwala Gutta, Maneesha K -

PROSPECTS

Having the Danish world No. 2 Jorgensen will surely benefit Delhi Acers. The team is a good mix of experience and youth. Though in the women's singles department, there are no top 10 player but Nitchaon has been in a consistent form of late. In the doubles, Jwala Gutta is the main attraction for the defending champions.