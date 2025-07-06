India's Kidambi Srikanth lost to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-19, 14-21, 18-21 in the semifinal of the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Calgary on Saturday. Srikanth had made a strong start to the contest winning the first game 21-19 but his Japanese opponent fought back hard in the next two to win the game which lasted one hour and 18 minutes. In the decider, the scores were levelled 18-18 when Nishimoto pounced on a weak return and then Srikanth sprayed wide twice to hand over the match to the Japanese.

Earlier, the former world championships silver medallist, who had reached the finals of the Malaysia Masters in May this year, outclassed world number six Chou Tien-Chen 21-18 21-9 in a 43-minute quarterfinal clash on Friday.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, the 2022 World Junior Championships silver medallist, produced a gallant fight before going down to Nishimoto 15-21 21-5 17-21 in a gruelling 79-minute quarterfinal.

In women's singles, Shriyanshi Valishetty's impressive run came to an end after she lost to Denmark's Amalie Schulz.

