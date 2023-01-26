Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2023 BWF Super 500 tournament in Jakarta on Thursday. The seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen came from behind against Malaysia's NG Tze Yong, the world No. 28 in the latest badminton rankings, to win his round-of-16 match 19-21, 21-8, 21-17. Both players were evenly matched in the early exchanges and were tied at 13-all in the first game at a point. The Malaysian shuttler, however, broke free and took the lead.

The current Commonwealth Games champion, Lakshya Sen, came back strongly and completely dominated the second game to tie the match. The final match was much closer, and the Indian shuttler needed to win the final three points straight to guarantee his spot in the quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal of India was eliminated from the women's singles competition later in the day after losing to Yue Han of China 15-21, 7-21.

Yue Han, the eighth seed in women's singles, dictated the tempo of the match from the outset, making it impossible for the Indian Olympian to gain a foothold in the contest.

Later on in the day, the round of 16 women's doubles matches featuring Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will take place.

