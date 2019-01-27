 
Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live Updates: Saina Nehwal Takes On Carolina Marin, Eyes First Title Of 2019

Updated: 27 January 2019 13:23 IST

Indonesia Masters Final - Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live: Saina Nehwal defeated He Bingjiao in the semi-final.

Indonesia Masters Final, Nehwal vs Marin Live: Saina Nehwal is seeded eighth in the tournament. © Twitter

Saina Nehwal will face Spain's Carolina Marin in the women's singles final of the Indonesia Masters 2019 in Jakarta on Sunday. In the semi-finals, Saina Nehwal overcame a stern test to beat China's He Bingjiao 18-21, 21-12, 21-18. The eighth-seeded Saina Nehwal lost the first game before she came from behind to take the match in 58 minutes. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad who had reached the finals in the last edition will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third. The first game looked evenly poised till the first six points.

Live Score Updates For Indonesia Masters 2019 Final between Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, straight from Jakarta

However, from there Saina Nehwal played the better out of the two but she saw a downfall after taking the 18th point.The premier Indian shuttler lost thus lost the first game 18-21. The second game began neck and neck before Saina Nehwal capitalised on the procceedings and went on to take the game to the decider.

The decider saw an exciting contest as both Saina and Bingjiao kept taking slender leads till the 16th point before the Indian took the lead from there on and close the match with a 21-18 win. Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

Nehwal had defeated Fitriani of Indonesia 21-17, 21-15 to enter women's singles quarter-finals. Nehwal made a hesitant start in Indonesia losing first game 7-21 to local shuttler Dinar Dyah Ayustine. But she made a stronger comeback in the subsequent games and won 21-16, 21-11 to register her third victory over Ayustine.

