"The cold in Delhi is intense. I had to keep myself warm (so I kept the pace of the game high)," Lakshya Sen said after defeating fellow Indian Ayush Shetty at the India Open - a remark that underlined growing concerns over conditions at the venue. At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi, where the 2026 India Open Super 750 began on Tuesday, Olympian and World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen made a solid start, beating World Junior Championship bronze medallist Ayush Shetty 21-12, 21-15. But even as top-class badminton unfolded on court, players and spectators alike struggled with the biting cold inside the stadium.

Players - and fans - left shivering

The discomfort was not limited to athletes. In the stands, fans found it equally hard to cope. Eleven-year-old Bansuri and nine-year-old Ishan had come with their mother, Indira, a school teacher, to watch Lakshya Sen in action. But the family was forced to leave midway through the match.

"Both Bansuri and Ishan were very keen to watch Lakshya, but beyond a point, sitting inside the stadium was impossible because of the cold," Indira told NDTV. "I had to take them away as they could fall sick and miss school. The action was great, but the arrangements were poor."

On court, former world champion Ratchanok Intanon also flagged the issue, saying, "We probably need heaters here." Canada's Michelle Li echoed the concern, adding, "It's very cold here and it's not easy to warm up."

Recurring complaints

Denmark's world No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt openly criticised the stadium conditions after her first-round win, calling the hall "dirty" and "harmful to players' health." She pointed out that players were warming up in multiple layers - jackets, gloves, and hats - and said such conditions made it difficult for elite athletes to prepare for high-intensity matches.

Mia also raised concerns about the warm-up arena at the KD Jadhav Stadium, adding that proper preparation was "not possible" under the circumstances. Notably, she had voiced similar complaints about the venue last year as well, including concerns over birds inside the indoor stadium.

Officials respond

Following the backlash, the Badminton Association of India moved quickly. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said 20 heaters would be installed from Wednesday across the warm-up area, marshalling area, players' lounge, and mixed zone. "This should be sufficient. If required, we will do more," he said.

Mishra added that while pigeons were present outside the KD Jadhav Stadium, there were none inside the competition arena, and noted that several international players - including Mia - had praised the actual playing conditions.

A worrying pattern

The episode comes just days after complaints of mismanagement at the Boxing Nationals in Greater Noida grabbed headlines.

Such recurring lapses risk becoming a blot on India's reputation as a sports-friendly nation capable of hosting elite international events. When visiting athletes and fans are left battling basic issues like extreme cold and inadequate facilities, it not only undermines the competition but also dents confidence in India's hosting standards. At a time when the country harbours ambitions of bidding for the Olympics or hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, episodes like these serve as an unwelcome reminder that world-class intent must be matched by world-class execution.