Updated: 31 March 2019 17:08 IST

India Open Highlights, Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Kidambi Srikanth lost to his superior seeded opponent.

India Open Highlights, Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Kidambi Srikanth is seeded third. © PTI

Viktor Axelsen eased past Kidmabi Srikanth to clinch the India Open 2019 men's singles title in New Delhi on Sunday. The Dane looked the better player out of the two from the onset as he defeated the Indian 21-7, 22-20 to win his third title of the season. Axelsen was also the finalist in the All England Open 2019. In the women's singles final Ratchanok Intanon won the title as she thrashed He Bingjiao 21-15, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 46 minutes.

  • 16:55 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Thank you for joining us on the live action. We leave you with all the highlights from the match, until next time, it's goodbye! 
  • 16:51 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Third title for Viktor Axelsen this season, he defeats Kidambi Srikanth 21-7, 22-20 after facing a bit of challenge from the Indian in the second game. 
  • 16:48 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    The Indian secures a game point at 20-18! Can he close the game with a win here? 
  • 16:46 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    The Indian smashes one wide, way out of reach for Axelsen to take a 18-17 lead in the second game. 
  • 16:44 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    He smashes one on the front foot to take an 16-15 lead. 
  • 16:42 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    He now leads 14-13 against the Dane in the second game, plenty of net play on display here from the both the shuttlers. 
  • 16:41 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Kidambi Srikanth has cut short the deficit to 11-12 in the second game. 
  • 16:39 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Kidambi Srikanth hits the net to make it 9-12. 
  • 16:38 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Kidambi Srikanth has started to grow in the second game, exactly how it turned out to be in 2015, but Axelsen leads 11-9. 
  • 16:33 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    The Indian still trails 5-7 in the second game against Axelsen. 
  • 16:29 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    We are underway in the second game and the Dane takes the first two points. 
  • 16:26 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Viktor Axelsen takes the first game at 21-7 in 11 minutes. Not looking good for Kidambi Srikanth here. 
  • 16:24 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Continuous unforced errors from Kidambi Srikanth, he needs to find rhythm here. Axelsen is running away with the first game. 
  • 16:21 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    A healthy 11-7 advantage for the experienced Axelsen at the mid-game interval. Can Kidambi Srikanth bounce back? 
  • 16:20 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    The Dane leads 9-6 in the first game after it began as a neck and neck contest. 
  • 16:16 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    It's 2-2 in the first game now. Good recovery shots from the Danish on display here. He's looking to take an early advantage. 
  • 16:14 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    First point for Kidambi Sriknath as Viktor Axelsen play the shot away from the line. 
  • 16:10 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    The finalists take on the court. Mandatory coin toss follows. We are minutes away from the start of the all-important clash. 
  • 15:59 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Cake walk for the star Thai shuttler, she beats He Bingjiao 21-15, 21-14 in straight games. The lopsided match lasted for 46 minutes. 
  • 15:48 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    He Bingjiao continues to trail in the second game 11-5. Intanon looks to have everything under her control as she nears to the match point. 
  • 15:41 (IST)Mar 31, 2019

  • 15:37 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Ratchanok Intanon takes the first game 21-15 against her Chinese counter-part He Bingjiao. Remind you, the Chinese is superior seeded in the tournament. 
  • 15:34 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Kidambi Srikanth had got the better off Viktor Axelsen in India Open Super Series final to clinch his first title. 
  • 15:26 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the India Open 2019 men's singles final between third seed Kidambi Srikanth and second seed Viktor Axelsen. 
