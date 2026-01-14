India's coaching ecosystem is fragmented, inconsistent, and heavily reliant on individual effort rather than institutional strength, says a Sports Ministry-appointed Task force led by Pullela Gopichand that has advocated primacy to coaches' authority over athlete "discomfort" when "training becomes difficult". The 43-page report has suggested several remedies to fix the system that seeks international excellence, but given that it was designed decades ago "cannot deliver the scale, quality, and speed required today." It has therefore proposed a three-tier system overseen by a certification board and a Government-funded Target Olympic Podium Scheme for coaches similar to what is in operation for athletes.

The nine-member panel headed by Gopichand, who is also the national badminton coach, stresses on the need to move away from "borrowed solutions", an apparent reference to the trend of hiring foreign coaches across disciplines.

"If we aspire to become a consistent global sporting force, we must stop avoiding the complexity of the task. Building our own knowledge, our own expertise, and our own systems is the only way to ensure continuity, self-reliance, and long-term growth," the panel states.

"...our aspirations and our current institutional capabilities operate on completely different parameters. This gap is not a criticism -- it is a recognition that India has entered a new era of sport, and we must create an ecosystem that is aligned with that future," it adds.

The report then goes on to call India's coaching ecosystem fragmented, inconsistent, and "heavily dependent on individual effort rather than institutional strength." "A proliferation of courses, universities, international certifications, and private training programs, while well intentioned, has created confusion rather than clarity," the report says.

The Athlete-Coach Dynamics

Tucked under the sub-head 'Balancing Art and Science of Coaching', the report touches upon the delicate balance that defines a coach-athlete relationship.

Gopichand, who is known to be a tough taskmaster, has often spoken about the need for trust to be the foundation of this partnership. And his philosophy echoes in the recommendations.

"Every improvement lies at the edge of discomfort, and at times, a coach may unintentionally push slightly beyond what is optimal," the report says.

Acknowledging that there is no perfect formula that is universally accepted by every athlete, the panel says emphasis therefore should be on the overall direction of a coach's vision.

"...if the programme consistently produces progress, the system must trust the coach's judgment. For athletes to truly benefit, they must believe in the coach's authority and surrender to the process even during their most uncomfortable moments," the report says.

"If athletes feel they can bypass the coach by appealing to higher officials whenever training becomes difficult, the entire developmental process collapses. Systems that allow such escape routes unintentionally weaken discipline, performance culture, and the long-term growth of both individuals and groups," it asserts.

The report calls for a system where the coach's authority is "respected, protected, and clearly defined".

"Coaches must have complete freedom to implement their methodology, push athletes appropriately, and maintain high performance standards without fear of being undermined," it says.

At the same time, the report also recommends a system of periodic evaluation so that the coaches are accountable for athlete welfare and outcomes.

"Striking this balance -- firm authority with structured accountability -- is the essence of a healthy, high-performance coaching ecosystem."

Women in Coaching

Calling women coaches an essential part of a balanced and modern coaching ecosystem, the report says their higher levels of empathy, communication sensitivity, and a deeper understanding of issues related to safety, wellbeing, and gender-specific needs are essential.

"To ensure their meaningful inclusion, the system must recognise that some women may face constraints related to travel, family responsibilities, or mobility. For such candidates, the pathway should offer relaxations in course structure, travel requirements, and timelines, without compromising standards," it says.

"These supportive measures not only strengthen the overall coaching workforce but also create a more inclusive, safe, and holistic environment for athlete development."

Former Athletes as coaches

While seeking a stringent entry criteria for intake of coaches at different levels, the panel also wants that former athletes should get some credit for their competitive experience at the time of certification.

"For example, retired athletes who have represented India or achieved honours in their sport can fast-track into advanced certification courses. Bridge courses (short intensive modules) will be provided to such athletes focusing on sports science basics, and athlete management skills to complement their experiential knowledge," it states.

Athlete Feedback

The report also suggests that athletes and parents and guardians, in case of minors, should be encouraged to provide periodical "confidential feedback" on the coaches' effectiveness, communication, and supportiveness.

