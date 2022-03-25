Incumbent Himanta Biswa Sarma was re-elected unopposed as the president of Badminton Association of India (BAI) for a second term of four years -- 2022 to 2026 -- during its General Body Meeting on Friday. Sarma, who is also the current Chief Minister of Assam, was elected as BAI chief for the first time in 2017. He is also a Badminton Asia vice president and a member of the Badminton World Federation Executive Council. Former junior national coach Sanjay Mishra will be the new general secretary of BAI with incumbent Ajay Kumar Singhania becoming vice president in the new Executive Council.

Maharashtra Badminton Association president Arun Lakhani will be the new treasurer.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand will also make a foray into BAI administration after being elected as vice president along with Anbumani Ramadoss and nine others.

"Badminton has been in the ascendancy in India for the last two decades and we are committed to continue that rise by providing better facilities to players and a robust governance system," Sarma said after being re-elected as BAI chief.

Promoted

The newly elected Executive Council will have 11 vice presidents, eight joint secretaries and an equal number of committee members.

New Office Bearers of the BAI: President: Himanta Biswa Sarma Vice-Presidents: Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Ajay Kumar, Anbumani Ramadoss, Narhar Thakur, Oma Datt Sharma, Pullela Gopichand, Ratu Techi, Sekhar Chanda Biswas, S Muralidharan, Viraj Sagar Das and Watizulu Suzumeren Jamir General Secretary: Sanjay Mishra Treasurer: Arun Hanumandas Lakhani Joint Secretaries: Anil Krishna Rao Choughule, Konda Prabhaker Rao, KK Sharma, Mayur V Parikh, N Shyamkumar Singh, Omar Rashid, P Anakamma Choudary and Surinder Mahajan Executive Council Members: BS Mankoti, Bamang Tago, H Lalnunsiama, Krishnanand Jaiswal, Nileen Kumar, Pradeep Srikrishna Gandhe, Pynbianglang Laloo, Sukanta Das, Sanjib Kumar and Ve Arunachallam.