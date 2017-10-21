Denmark Open Superseries: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Wong Wing Ki Vincent To Enter Final

India's Kidambi Srikanth beat Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18, 21-17 and advanced to the final of the Denmark Open Super Series on Saturday. With this win he is through to his fourth straight superseries final. In a match that lasted around 39 minutes, Srikanth displayed mettle with a mix of smashes and beautiful net play to go past his Hong Kong counter-part. The Indian shuttler fought tooth and nail to win the first game of the match as Wong Wing Ki did not let him settle. The 24-year-old Indian had a big lead in the first game but Vincent closed the gap before losing the first game 18-21.

Going in the match, the World No. 8 was an overwhelming favorite against the World No. 15. The Guntur shuttler held his cool as he maintained a healthy point gap at all times of the game. Srikanth, who had defeated world champion and local favourite Viktor Axelsen in the quarter final of the tournament, displayed brilliant skills as not for a single moment did it show that he was low on confidence.

As the second game began, Srikanth was all over his opponent by winning long rallies at important points but trailed 9-11 in the break. Both the players played their heart-out as they remained neck and neck in the second half of the second game. The 27-year-old Hong Kong player tried to halt Srikanth's momentum with smashes towards the end of the game but Srikanth returned the smashes with ease thus breezing past him to win the second game 21-17.

Srikanth had beaten Axelsen 14-21, 22-20, 21-7 in 55 minutes in the quarter final.