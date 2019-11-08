 
China Open: Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy March Into Men's Doubles Semi-Finals

Updated: 08 November 2019 12:59 IST

China Open: Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy won the quarter-finals. © Twitter

Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy beat the Chinese pair of Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 21-15 to enter men's doubles semi-finals of the China Open on Friday. The Indian men's doubles pair had earlier beaten Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen in the Thailand Open 2019. Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy have now taken a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen. The pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy had earlier lost the final of French Open 2019 to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

In the China Open quarter-finals, the first game remained neck and neck till the first eight points. The Indian pair however took a slender 15-13 advantage in the first game before winning it at 21-19.

The second game was closely fought contest till the first 12 points before Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy upped their tempo and clinched consecutive points to close the game and win the match in 43 minutes. 

Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy will take on the top seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the semi-finals.

Highlights
  • Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy won the quarter-finals in straight games
  • The pair had earlier the final of French Open 2019
  • Chirag Shetty-Satwik Rankireddy won the match in 43 minutes
