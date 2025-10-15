Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Rakshitha Sree Ramraj overcame some anxious moments to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati on Wednesday. Top seed Tanvi defeated Oei Winarto of Indonesia 15-12, 15-7, Unnati, seeded 8th, beat Alice Wang of USA 15-8, 15-5, and 10th seed Rakshitha recovered from a game down to outwit Singapore's Aaliyah Zakaria 11-15, 15-5, 15-8. The lower half of the girls' singles draw was thrown open after defending world junior champion Xu Wen Jing of China was knocked out.

Japan's Yuzuno Watanabe, who had won the India Junior International Grand Prix in Pune earlier this year, got the better of the third seed 15-12, 11-15, 15-10 in a match that lasted 50 minutes.

While the girls continued their march towards a possible medal, only Gnana Dattu TT will carry India's hopes in the boy's singles category after overcoming 15th seed Suryaksh Rawat 11-15, 15-6, 15-11 in an all-Indian round of 32 match at the National Centre of Excellence.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, girls' doubles combination of Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera along with Vennala K and Reshika U and boy's doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu also advanced to the next round.

Chhabra and Toppo, the 14th-seeds, had to quell a late fightback from Denmark's Aske Romer and Jasmin Willis to register a 15-13, 15-11 win.

In girls' doubles, 16th seed Aanya and Angel got the better of Hui Hsin Huang and Pei Chun Tsai of Chinese Taipei 16-14, 12-15, 15-5, while Vennala and Reshika defeated Sayaka Enomoto and Miku Yashima of Japan 15-8, 15-10.

Later in the day, Bhargav and Viswa fought back after losing the opening game to beat Shunki Hagiwara and Mahiro Matsumoto of Japan 11-15, 15-10, 15-10 in 42 minutes. The sixth seeded Indians will now face Yi Hsuan Chen and Chun-Yen Chu of Chinese Taipei.

India has fielded a 25-member contingent and girls singles players are favourites to add to the tally of 11 individual medals so far in the history of the competition.

Junior world no. 1 Tanvi was the first to take the court and looked like she was in complete control of the situation as she opened up a 9-4 lead against Winarto.

But errors began to creep in and the Indonesian bagged eight points in a row before Tanvi clinched the next six to pocket the opening game. The second game was a lop-sided affair as Tanvi dominated the exchanges.

"In the beginning of the first game I was playing well. 9-4, 9-5, I was winning easily. Suddenly, I started making unforced errors. My coach then asked me to play rallies and then I won... The drift was a little tricky today, otherwise I was comfortable," said Tanvi, who will now face Chinese newcomer Li Yuan Sun for a place in the quarterfinals.

In the third round, Li upset ninth seed Liao Jui-Chi 15-12, 15-12.

Rakshitha also struggled with the conditions and made a plethora of errors, allowing her opponent Zakaria to open up a 12-2 lead. The 18-year-old did manage to close the gap thereafter, but it was too little too late.

However, Rakshitha then took control of the proceedings and won the next two games rather easily to wrap up the match in 32 minutes.

"At the start, I took time to understand the court and also how my opponent was playing. Also, this 15 point game is new to us. When she reached 8 points, it was like a huge lead and I felt the pressure. But then I scored 6-7 points and gained confidence. After that it was easy," said Rakshitha, who will now face Sri Lankan fourth seed Ranithma Liyanage.

Ranithma defeated Malaysia's Ler Qi Eng 15-9, 15-12 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

In the boy's singles, Gnana Dattu,17, who was struggling with a muscle pull in the run-up to the individual tournament, took his time to get going against Suryaksh.

However, once he found his rhythm, the former Asian U-17 bronze medallist was in complete control.

Later, Rounak put up a strong fight against China's Li Zhi Hang but could not avoid a 11-15, 12-15 loss.

