BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 July 2018 19:29 IST

Saina Nehwal will begin India's campaign in the women's singles format of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2018.

Saina Nehwal will begin India's women's singles campaign at the World Badminton Championships 2018. © AFP

Saina Nehwal will begin India's women's singles campaign at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2018 against Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in the second round of the tournament. Saina had received a bye in the first round. If Saina, ranked 10th in the world, manages to beat her Turkish opponent, then she is expected to be up against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in Round Three. Following that, Saina will face Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarter-finals. Saina won a World Championships bronze in 2017 and silver in 2015. This is the first time that Saina will be up against the Turkish player.

When is the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match will take place on July 31, 2018.

Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match will be played at Nanjing, China.

What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match begin?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match is estimated to begin around 11:30 am (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : Saina Nehwal Badminton
Highlights
  • Saina won a World Championships bronze in 2017
  • Saina won a World Championships silver in 2015
  • Saina is ranked 10th in the world
BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
