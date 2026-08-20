Badminton World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates: India shuttler Ayush Shetty will be in action on Day 4 of the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. The 21-year-old will look to make home advantage count as he takes on 11th seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the Round of 16. Later in the day, former world No. 1 PV Sindhu will be in action in a women's singles Round of 16 tie against China's Wang Zhi Yi. In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action for the first time in the tournament, having received walkovers in the previous two rounds.

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