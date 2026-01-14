In a significant blow to the ongoing India Open 2026, World No. 3 Anders Antonsen has officially withdrawn from the India Open 2026, citing hazardous air pollution levels in New Delhi. This marks the third consecutive year that the Danish star has opted out of the Super 750 event, a decision that has sparked a heated debate regarding the suitability of the Indian capital as a top-tier sporting venue during the winter months. Antonsen, who recently reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open, didn't hold back in his criticism of Delhi. Taking to social media, he shared a screenshot of Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI)-which has hovered in the "Severe" and "Very Poor" categories between 300 and 400, stating that the city is currently not a fit environment for professional badminton.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) regulations mandate that the top 15 singles players must participate in Super 750 events or face financial penalties. By choosing his health over the rankings, Antonsen confirmed he has been fined USD 5,000 USD once again.

"I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament at the moment," Antonsen posted on Instagram. "Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships take place in Delhi."

He hopes the situation will improve… https://t.co/8PgSGCrnfV pic.twitter.com/EtEb1sqPhx — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) January 14, 2026

Antonsen is not alone in his grievances. His compatriot, Mia Blichfeldt, also voiced sharp criticisms after her first-round match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. While she praised the scale of the arena, she described the conditions as "unhealthy" and "unprofessional," citing a lack of cleanliness and even the presence of birds inside the hall.

The timing of these withdrawals is particularly sensitive for the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The current tournament is being treated as a "test run" for the 2026 BWF World Championships, scheduled to be held at the same venue this August. While the summer months will likely see better air quality than the "smog season" in winters, the feedback from elite athletes doesn't paint an appreciative picture for Delhi and the India Open.