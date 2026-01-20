Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova lost to reigning champion Madison Keys on Tuesday at the Australian Open but said making her soldier father proud was more important than the result. The 92nd-ranked player gave Keys an almighty fright on Rod Laver Arena before heroically losing 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the biggest match of her life. Despite the defeat, the 25-year-old, who sported temporary tattoos on her face, was proud of her display and was full of smiles as she signed autographs.

"For me it's the best experience in my career," she said after making her first appearance at a Grand Slam.

"It's something that I'll remember until the end of my life."

Oliynykova, who led 6-4 in the first-set tiebreak as she threatened a massive shock, previously represented Croatia.

Her parents were political refugees but her heart was always in Ukraine and she now proudly represents the country.

Unlike other professional Ukrainian tennis players, Oliynykova still trains in her homeland despite the constant threat of Russian attacks.

Just before she flew to Australia, the Kyiv native came close to being hit in one such incursion.

"There was an explosion just near my home and a drone hit the home just across the road," she said.

"My apartment was literally shaking because of the explosion."

Oliynykova's father is serving in the Ukrainian military and he is never far from her mind.

He used to travel with her to tournaments and she called him "my biggest support since my childhood in everything".

"I know it was his dream to see me on this court," she said.

"I will do everything to make him even more proud. I made his dream come true."

