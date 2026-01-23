A drained, hobbling and "p****d off" Nick Kyrgios said he did not know where his career was going next after the former Wimbledon finalist suffered defeat in the first round of the Australian Open men's doubles. The temperamental Kyrgios and playing partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were dumped out over three sets in a late-night all-Australian clash at a boisterous Melbourne Park. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up and Kokkinakis were dubbed the "Special Ks" by local media, but with both struggling physically they went out 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/4) to countrymen Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans late Thursday.

Crowd favourite Kyrgios, 30, who has barely played singles in recent years after a series of injuries, is scheduled to play with Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the mixed doubles on Friday, if his weary body recovers in time.

But after that, Kyrgios does not know what the future holds.

"I'm tired. I mean, I've done a lot of travel," said Kyrgios, who beat women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match in Dubai in December that divided tennis fans.

Following the mixed doubles, Kyrgios will "re-evaluate what my schedule looks like".

"That's it. I've ticked all my boxes, all my goals the last month-and-a-half," said Kyrgios, who has repeatedly hinted at retirement.

"I've done everything I thought I could do. I don't know. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Kyrgios was left fuming after two crucial calls in the final-set tiebreak went against him and Kokkinakis.

"That's why I'm p****d off. Like, we're playing for millions of dollars. We've been both injured, both trying to get to this stage," he said.

"Some of these rules are just so, so, so dumb. They don't make sense."

