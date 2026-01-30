Story ProgressBack to home
Peers And Gadecki Retain Australian Open Mixed-Doubles Crown
They came through 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 on Rod Laver Arena to deny France a first mixed-doubles crown at a Grand Slam since Roland Garros in 2004.
Wildcards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki became the first team to retain the Australian Open mixed-doubles title since 1988-89 when they outlasted French pair Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard on Friday.
It was a third Slam mixed-doubles title for Peers, to go with one men's doubles crown, and the second for Gadecki.
The last team to retain an Australian Open mixed-doubles title was the Czech Jana Novotna and American Jim Pugh.
