Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli found himself in elite company during live coverage of the Australian Open, with broadcasters giving the former India captain a special mention alongside some of the biggest names in world sport. During a match at Melbourne Park, a graphic titled "Chasing The Golden Throne: Legends Across Sports" was displayed on the official broadcast, highlighting Kohli's pursuit of a historic milestone in international cricket. The moment quickly caught fans' attention, underlining Kohli's global stature beyond the cricket field.

The graphic featured Kohli among an exclusive list of sporting greats who are chasing landmark achievements in their respective disciplines. Kohli was shown as being 15 centuries away from competing 100 international hundreds, a milestone previously achieved only by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar's name also appeared on the list, marked as having achieved the feat back in 2012, reinforcing the significance of Kohli's ongoing pursuit.

The Australian Open broadcast placed Kohli alongside tennis great Novak Djokovic, football icon Christiano Ronaldo, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, and World Cup-winning footballer Lionel Messi. The moment stood out for Indian fans, as cricket rarely finds representation during tennis broadcasts at Grand Slam events. Social media users were quick to share images of the graphic, praising the Australian Open for recognising Kohli's impact on global sport.

Kohli, meanwhile, has been in imperious form for India in ODI cricket of late. The 37-year-old is in a purple patch, having smashed three centuries and a score of 93 in his last seven ODIs for India.

This run of form has seen him reignite the chase to 100 international centuries, and possibly beating Sachin Tendulkar's record, a milestone that seemed improbable not too long ago.