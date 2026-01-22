India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez crashed out of the mixed doubles competition in the Australian Open after losing to the German-Chinese duo of Tim Putz and Zhang Shuai on Thursday. Bhambri and Melichar-Martinez lost 6-3 1-6 (10-6) to the sixth seeded pairing of Putz and Shuai. Bhambri's campaign in the year's first Grand Slam is, however, not over yet as he remains in fray in the men's doubles event. On Wednesday, Yuki and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson advanced into the second round of the men's doubles competition, defeating local wildcards James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt 6-3 6-4.

The 33-year-old Bhambri's best performance at the Australian Open came in 2014, when he reached the third round alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus. His best showing at a Grand Slam came last year, when the pair made a run to the semi-finals at the US Open.

India's Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro had, however, exited the men's doubles event after suffering a straight sets defeat to Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar.

