Maddison Inglis said it was "like a dream" after Naomi Osaka's injury withdrawal sent the home qualifier into the Australian Open last 16 and with it life-changing prize money. The 168th-ranked Australian plays the biggest match of her life on Monday when she comes up against six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park. Inglis will be a massive underdog against the world number two, but whatever happens she will come away from the best tournament of her life at least Aus$480,000 (US$330,000) better off.

"The (ranking) points, the money, the experience, the fans, the courts that I'm getting to play on... it's honestly unbelievable, it's like a dream," she told local broadcaster Channel Nine.

"That money is life-changing."

The 28-year-old added: "To start the year like this, I couldn't be happier and I'm excited."

Inglis reached the second week at Melbourne Park when two-time champion Osaka pulled out of their third-round match on Saturday night just hours beforehand with an abdominal injury.

"I'm still in shock. Hopefully she's okay and recovers quickly," said Inglis, who had to come through three qualifying matches just to reach the main draw.

She then beat fellow Australian Kimberly Birrell in the first round before winning against German veteran Laura Siegemund, both in three sets.

