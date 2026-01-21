World number one Carlos Alcaraz eased his way into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, beating German Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets. The 22-year-old is bidding to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors in Australia. During his time off the court, the six-time Grand Slam champion is enjoying a golf break with one of his idols, Roger Federer. Speaking after his win over Hanfmann, Alcaraz rated the 20-time Grand Slam champion's golf skills.

"It's as beautiful as his tennis," Alcaraz said after revealing that his gold partner is none other than Federer.

"I've been playing for five years and he already beat me, so yeah that hurts"

BREAKING: Roger Federer is the on the golf course too, as confirmed by our source, Carlos Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/Ger9UhkZlm — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2026

The Spaniard also compared his idol's class on court with his elegance on the lush green courses.

"I'm not surprised either. Everything he does, he does with style. His swing is really beautiful. He plays really well-he's only been playing golf for about two years, and his level is incredible for that time," he added.

Despite earning a place in the third round in Australia, Alcaraz is keen on enjoying some more golf before turning his attention toward his next opponent, France's Corentin Moutet.

"We can't waste the chance to play some golf. We try to make the most of our days off, balancing practice with recovery if the body allows it. To be honest, I don't know what's coming tomorrow. I don't know if I'm going to practice-I need to talk with my team first. Obviously, I want to be better for the next round, but the golf courses are waiting for me as well, so we'll see. I'll sort it out for sure," he said.

Alcaraz struggled early on against Hanfmann, a player 12 years older who has never won a career title, but he eventually wore him down to set up a clash against Moutet.

(With AFP Inputs)