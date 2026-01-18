Frenchman Corentin Moutet defended his tactics Sunday after serving underarm on match-point against home hope Tristan Schoolkate at the Australian Open. The 32nd seed was on the cusp of victory on Kia Arena when he sent down the serve, which confounded Schoolkate who hit his sliced return long. It handed Moutet a 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 first-round win, but he was booed at the end. "I don't know, I did it because I thought I could win the point, which I won the point actually. Nothing else," said Moutet.

"Of course, no disrespect or anything. Just, like, I could serve on the tee. I could do whatever. I decided to do this, so I thought it was the better option at this moment."

Moutet has used the underarm tactic before, sending down six of them during his second-round win against Daniel Altmaier in Mallorca last year.

He said it was all part and parcel of modern tennis.

"I'm just myself, I'm trying to perform well, to be the best version of myself, to be a great tennis player," he said.

"If I can entertain the people, that's even better, but that's not my first priority. My first priority is to perform and be a great tennis player."

His reward is a second-round clash with either Sebastian Korda or Michael Zheng.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)