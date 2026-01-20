Casper Ruud is targeting a fourth Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, but he is ready to pull the pin and make a mad dash home if he gets a call from his heavily pregnant wife. The 12th-seeded Norwegian is into the second round at Melbourne Park but admits his focus is not entirely on the tournament. Wife Maria is expecting their first child any day and he is prepared to drop everything to be with her for the birth.

"I have to thank Maria for letting me go in the first place. I know she's at home resting, getting ready," said Ruud, who has made finals twice at the French Open and once at the US Open.

"Except for when I'm playing a match, the ringer (on my phone) is on all hours of the day just in case.

"If she goes into labour I probably won't be here the next day," he added.

"But that's the way it goes. There's more to life than just tennis, but I'm going to be here for as long as I can and as long as Maria lets me."

Former world number two Ruud plays Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round.

