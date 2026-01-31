Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Final LIVE Updates: Ten-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic broke World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz twice and clinched the first set 6-2 in the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Alcaraz and Djokovic have the chance to make history in different ways. If Alcaraz wins, he will become the youngest-ever to win all four Grand Slams. If Djokovic wins, he will become the first person, male or female, to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles. Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open final.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Final LIVE Updates, straight from Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne:
Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Final LIVE: Djokovic wins 1st set 6-2!
Dominant! Incredible tennis from Novak Djokovic. He breaks Carlos Alcaraz for the second time to take the first set 6-2. Two absolutely sensational forehand from the Serb returns making the difference for the final two points of that set.
Can the World No. 1 bounce back?
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Djokovic leads 5-2!
Novak Djokovic closes out another service game with not much threat from Alcaraz. He now leads 5-2 in the first set. If he breaks Alcaraz's serve next, then he will win the first set!
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Alcaraz holds serve
Alcaraz is made to sweat by Djokovic to hold serve once again, but the Spaniard plays a couple of excellent shots to close out the sixth game of the first set. The gap has been closed down to 4-2, but Djokovic still has a healthy lead.
Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: Djokovic breaks Alcaraz!
Djokovic BREAKS! The first big moment of the Australian Open 2026 final, and the Serb has handed the Spaniard an early setback. Alcaraz is able to prevent Djokovic from converting advantage once, but not twice. Slow-ish start from the World No. 1, who must break now. 3-1 lead for Djokovic in the first set.
And Djokovic then holds serve with relative ease. A decisive 4-1 lead in the first set!
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Deuce!
For the first time today, we have deuce! Djokovic is taking the fight to Alcaraz, and took the lead at 30-40. However, Alcaraz prevents the break point and pulls it back to deuce. Early chance for a break for the Serb.
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Djokovic leads 2-1
Novak Djokovic has made a really sharp start to this final. The Serb is serving well and moving around the court swiftly. He holds serve again and takes the third game of the first set without conceding a point. 2-1.
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Alcaraz hits back
Carlos Alcaraz is off the mark in the Australian Open final. The Spaniard holds serve at the first time of asking, allowing Djokovic just one point. However, the Serb did hit an excellent forehand return to get that point. Certainly a better start to the final from Djokovic, compared to how he'd started against Jannik Sinner in the semi.
1-1 in the first set.
Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Final: Alcaraz vs Djokovic begins!
We are LIVE! Novak Djokovic serves to get us underway, and he gets the first point as Carlos Alcaraz fires wide on the return. And he continues the momentum to race into a 40-0 lead! And he takes the first game!
Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: Here come the players!
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz walk out into the Rod Laver Arena, to huge a ovation from the crowd. World No. 4 Djokovic, who has won 10 out of 10 finals in Melbourne, up against World No. 1 Alcaraz, playing in his first. The world awaits.
Alcaraz has won the toss, and he wants to receive!
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Players warming up inside
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are now doing their final warmups inside. We are about to get underway at the Rod Laver Arena shortly. Djokovic doing some stretches and warmups, while Alcaraz was seen doing some jogging with headphones on.
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final Live: Adductor Injury A Concern For Alcaraz
In the match against Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz had to take medical time out due to what appeared to be groin injury. He later said that it was his right adductor. “So I didn't know exactly what it was because I just go around to a forehand and then I started to feel it just in the right adductor," he said after the semi-final. It isn't yet known if the Spaniard has fully recovered from the injury.
Australian Open 2026 Final Live: Alcaraz's Perfect Grand Slam Final Record
Novak Djokovic has his task cut out today. Alcaraz, at present, holds an extraordinary stat. He has never lost a Grand Slam final. If he wins today, he will move to 7-0 in major finals.
This would extend his record for the most Grand Slam finals played without a single loss in the Open Era. But, against him stands the man to have won most majors in the men's category.
Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE: Less than 30 minutes to go!
We are less than 30 minutes away from the start of the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Two men chasing history in two very different ways. Arguably the face in tennis of their respective generations, the two now collide in a monumental clash.
Australian Open Final Live: Alcaraz On The Cusp Of Maiden Career Grand Slam
A victory against Novak Djokovic would be the ultimate coronation for the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. By winning the Australian Open, he would complete the set of all four major titles (Wimbledon, US Open, French Open, and Australian Open). He would also become the youngest to do so, beating the record of his compatriot Rafael Nadal, who had done so at the age of 24.
Australian Open Men's Singles Final Live: Djokovic On Brink Of History
If Novak Djokovic manages to outlast Carlos Alcaraz in the final today, it would be his 11th victory in Melbourne and 25th Major. The overall Grand Slam tally of 25 titles would make him the sole record holder for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the history of tennis (men or women). At present, he is tied with Margaret Court on 24 titles.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Australian Open Final Live: Last Three Meetings
The Djokovic vs Alcaraz rivalry has been incredibly tight over the last two seasons, with the momentum swinging based on the surface and the stakes. Here's a look at their last three encounters:
2025 US Open (Semi-final): Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2
It was Alcaraz's first-ever win against Djokovic on a hard court.
2025 Australian Open (Quarter-final): Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Djokovic overcame a first-set deficit and a minor thigh injury to win in four.
2024 Paris Olympics (Gold Medal Match): Djokovic won 7-6(3), 7-6(2)
An emotional victory for Djokovic on clay, securing his first ever Olympic Gold.
Australian Open 2026 Final: Djokovic vs Alcaraz Statistical Insights
There isn't a lot separating Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final. But, the Serbian does have a slight statistical edge but when it comes to Grand Slams, the Spaniard leads.
Djokovic currently holds a narrow lead in their professional rivalry.
Overall H2H: Djokovic leads 5–4
Grand Slam H2H: Alcaraz leads 3–2
Finals H2H: Tied 2–2
Australian Open Final Live: Generational Battle Set To Begin
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final at Melbourne Court. 16 years of age gap separates Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz but there's no way to pick a favourite as the two stalwarts of the game square off in Melbourne. Both await coronation through different sets of milestones in the 'Battle of Generations'.