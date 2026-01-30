In a high-stakes clash at the 2026 Australian Open, world number one Carlos Alcaraz faces off against world number four Alexander Zverev in a semi-final that promises to be a masterclass in contrasting styles. Alcaraz entered the contest in frighteningly clinical form, having reached his maiden Melbourne semi-final without dropping a single set, most recently dismantling Alex de Minaur with ease. However, Zverev remains one of the few players capable of consistently disrupting the Spaniard's rhythm. The two are currently deadlocked at 6-6 in their head-to-head record, with Zverev famously ousting Alcaraz in the 2024 quarter-finals at this venue. As Alcaraz chases a historic career Grand Slam at just 22, he must navigate the German's renewed aggression, as he chases his maiden Career Grand Slam at Rod Laver Arena.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will take place on Friday, January 30, 2025.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match be held?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will start at 9:00 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will aired live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV App and Website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)