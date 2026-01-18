British qualifier Arthur Fery scored a major upset Sunday at the Australian Open by taking down 20th seed Flavio Cobolli on his maiden main draw debut in Melbourne. The 23-year-old, ranked 185, blasted past the Italian 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-1 on John Cain Arena. "It was an incredible experience here, first time playing main draw on such a great court with great fans as well," he said. "Flavio is a great player. I love playing on the big stage."

Fery's only other Grand Slam second round appearance came at Wimbledon last year, where he also beat a 20th seed in the first round -- Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Defeat was a big setback for Cobolli, who appeared to be battling a physical issue throughout the match.

He made the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, before falling to Novak Djokovic, and won two ATP titles at Bucharest and Hamburg.

