The 2026 Australian Open prize money has increased by 16% from last year, with the organizers of the season's first Grand Slam announcing their largest prize pool ever earlier this month. The total for 2026 is set at 111.5 million Australian dollars ($75 million), as compared to 96.5 million Australian dollars ($68.3 million) from last year. Meanwhile, the women's and men's singles champions will bag 4.15 million Australian dollars ($2.8 million), a 19% jump from the previous edition.

Speaking on the record hike in the prize pool, tournament director Craig Tiley said it reflected Tennis Australia's commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level, from rising stars to Grand Slam champions.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 percent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," he said.

"By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans."

It was also announced earlier this month that players beaten in the opening round would bag 150,000 Australian dollars ($100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying will walk away with 40,500 Australian dollars ($27,200).

The lineup for this year's men's and women's singles is confirmed. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will take on third seed Alexander Zverev in the first semi-final, while second seed Jannik Sinner will square off against record 10-time winner Novak Djokovic.

In the women's singles, top seed Aryna Sabalenka is set to face off with 12th seed Elina Svitolina. In the other clash, sixth seed Jessica Pegula eyes a place in the final against fifth seed Elena Rybakina.

Sinner, the two-time defending champion, is aiming for a hat-trick this year in Melbourne.

(With AFP Inputs)