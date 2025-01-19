Coco Gauff stayed on course Sunday for a heavyweight Australian Open semi-final clash against Aryna Sabalenka, despite dropping a set for the first time this season. The world number three was not at her best but outlasted Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 on the hottest day in Melbourne so far as temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit). It set up a quarter-final against Spain's Paula Badosa, who a few minutes earlier swept past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/2).

"I thought, first set, she played great tennis and it was tough for me to be on the offensive," said Gauff, who extended her unbeaten streak to 13 matches going back to last year's WTA Tour Finals.

"I just played more aggressively in the second set and then also the third set. But overall, I'm happy with how I played."

The match went with serve in the early skirmishes but the big-hitting Bencic's ability to mix up her shots was clearly unsettling the American.

Gauff had not dropped a set in eight matches this season, but was put under the pump by Bencic who converted a second break point in the ninth game.

It stirred the American, who immediately broke back for 5-5 with a fizzing backhand pass down the line.

Gauff double-faulted twice to hand Bencic the decisive break as Bencic took the opening set after 62 minutes.

Gauff was shaky on serve throughout, giving up nine double faults in all, but turned it around in the second set to take it to a decider.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Bencic came in with a 2-1 win-loss record over Gauff but their last meeting was in 2023.

A few weeks later Bencic took maternity leave to give birth to daughter Bella and she only returned to tennis at the end of 2024.

A hard-fought hold after three deuces set the American on her way at the start of the third set as Bencic started to feel the heat.

Gauff wore her down and broke for 3-1 before closing out Bencic in 2hr 26min.

Badosa is into a quarter-final at Melbourne Park for the first time.

The last time a Spanish woman reached the last eight at the Australian Open was in 2020 when Garbine Muguruza achieved the feat.

