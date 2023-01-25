Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open Mixed Doubles Semi-Final Live: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Broken Again, 2nd Set Goes Into Tie-Break
Austaralian Open, Mixed Doubles Semi-Final Live Updates: India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna took the first set against Great Britain's Neal Skupski and USA's Desirae Krawczyk in the semi-final of the mixed doubles event. Mirza and Bopanna took the first 7-6 (7/5) in the tie-break against the third seeds, and now lead early in the second set. Earlier, the Indian pair reached the semi-finals after receiving a walkover in their quarter-final match against Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez. Earlier, they had defeated the Uruguayan and Japanese pair of Ariel Behar and Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) on Court 7 to make it into the last 8. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Sania had already announced that this would be her final Grand Slam. Having qualified for the semi-finals, the ace Indian tennis star would be dreaming to go all the way and add another Grand Slam title to her name.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals Between Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna from the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park
- 14:34 (IST)Aus Open Live: BOPANNA HOLDS!Sharp play from Mirza at the net! She places it between and makes it 5-5 in this second set.
- 14:30 (IST)Aus Open Live: SKUPSKI HOLDS!Neal Skupski with an accurate ace. He holds his serve. The Briton and the American now lead 5-4
- 14:25 (IST)Aus Open Live: BOPANNA!!!Bopanna with an excellent back hand to break back. The Indian now lead 4-3.
- 14:20 (IST)Aus Open Live: BOPANNA BROKEN!That's the break they were looking for. Bopanna with the double errors and his serve is broken. It's all square in the second set
- 14:15 (IST)Aus Open Live: SKUPSKI HOLDS!Skupski dishing out aces to keep his team alive in the contest. They trail 2-3 with Bopanna to serve next
- 14:07 (IST)Aus Open Live: TOP SHOT!Excellent from Bopanna! He excutes his forehand to perfection. They have an early 2-0 lead in the second set
- 14:03 (IST)Aus Open Live: MIRZA-BOPANNA BREAK!Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna with the bragging rights in the second set as they break early. Lead one set to nil
- 13:57 (IST)Aus Open Live: GAME! SET! MIRZA-BOPANNASania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna take the first set 7-6 (7/5) against Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk
- 13:52 (IST)Aus Open Live: BOPANNA!!!Bopanna with a monstrous smash from close range. This is relentless play from both teams
- 13:48 (IST)Aus Open Live: OUT!Sania pulls her forehand wide but the Indian pair leads 2-1 in tie-break.
- 13:41 (IST)Aus Open Live: SANIA SURVIVES!A nervy service game for Sania Mirza. They were trailing 15-40 but the Indian duo combines to hold the serve. They lead 6-5
- 13:33 (IST)Aus Open Live: GAME!Bopanna holds his serve again! They now lead 5-4.
- 13:28 (IST)Aus Open Live: SCINTILLATING SANIA!Couple of excellent serves to make it 30-0. Sania then nails a winner (40-0), before Skupski skews his forehand wide. Mirza-Bopanna lead 4-3
- 13:23 (IST)Aus Open Live: GAME!Solid from Bopanna! He holds his serve again and the Indian pair now leads 3-2. They need an early break against the the third seeds now
- 13:15 (IST)Aus Open Live: TOP SHOT!Excellent shot! Sania with a cross court smash down the line. She holds her serve and the Indian pair now leads 2-1 in the first set.
- 13:06 (IST)Aus Open Mixed Doubles Semi-final: Live Action Moments Away!Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are set to take the court and begin their semi-final match. They had received walkover in the mixed doubles quarter-final but now have their sight set on a place in the final.
- 12:29 (IST)Aus Open Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open mixed doubles semi-final between India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna and Great Britain's Neal Skupski and USA's Desirae Krawczyk.