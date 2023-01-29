Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag. Srdjan Djokovic was absent from the Serbian's box for his final against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena, where Djokovic won a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. A seat next to Djokovic's mother, usually occupied by Srdjan, was empty. "We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.

"That hurts him and me a lot because these are special, unique moments that who knows if they are repeated again.

"It was not easy for him. I saw him after the match and he was not feeling his best, let's say. He was happy to hug me, but I could see he was a bit sad."

"In the end we have a happy ending," the 35-year-old Djokovic added.

Srdjan also decided to miss the semi-finals after he faced calls, led by Ukraine, to be banned from the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

Sponsored by Vuukle

A video posted to a pro-Russian YouTube account on Thursday showed him posing with a man holding a Russian flag with President Vladimir Putin's face on it.

The video was captioned: "Novak Djokovic's father makes bold political statement."

Djokovic subsequently defended his father, saying there had been a "misinterpretation" of the images and no harm was meant.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, had called for Srdjan Djokovic to be stripped of his stadium pass.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests