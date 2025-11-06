India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE Updates: India take on Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Queensland on Thursday. With the series nicely poised at 1-1, the fourth T20I holds tremendous importance, as the winner of the game will ensure that they don't lose the series. India enter the match after winning the previous game, where star performances from Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh led them to victory. Australia had won the second T20I, while the first one was washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Australia LIVE: No Kuldeep Yadav
It is important to remember that India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from their T20I squad in order to join the India A team for their second unofficial Test against South Africa A, and get some preparation for the Test series coming up.
India vs Australia LIVE: 15 minutes to toss time!
We are just about 15 minutes away from toss time in Queensland. Suryakumar Yadav won the toss in the third T20I, and he'll be hoping some more luck comes his way today. So far, both matches have been won by the team that won the toss.
India vs Australia LIVE: The Big Show is back!
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell returns to the Australian team for the fourth T20I, and that will certainly be a big help in easing the losses of Head and Hazlewood. With Maxwell making his comeback, Mitch Owen could get a promotion to the top of the order, alongside captain Mitch Marsh.
India vs Australia LIVE: India's first match at Carrara Oval
An intriguing bit ahead of the fourth T20I: this is India's first-ever match at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar Yadav and co. fare at a venue completely unknown to them!
India vs Australia LIVE: Will India make any changes?
Each of the three changes made by India for the third T20I paid off. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets, Washington Sundar smashed a 23-ball 49, and Jitesh Sharma guided India home with a late cameo.
As a result, it would not be a surprise to see India go ahead with the same playing XI today.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill's poor form
The sequence of scores for Shubman Gill since the start of the ODI series reads 10, 9, 24, 37 not out, 5, and 15. The only time he looked in good nick was at Canberra when he stitched a nice little stand with skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Gill has been troubled by fuller deliveries with a hint of movement and throughout the better part, he hasn't exactly looked in the regal touch which has made him the player that he is.
India vs Australia LIVE: No Head and Hazlewood
Going into the fourth game, there won't be any Travis Head or Josh Hazlewood (also missed the 3rd T20I) for Australia as the duo is set to play Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Ashes. With two pillars of the rival team unavailable, this is the best chance for India to go 2-1 up before the final game at the Gabba and wrap up a series win.
India vs Australia LIVE: Decisive match
The fourth T20I is extremely decisive for the outcome of the series. With both teams tied 1-1 after three games, the winner of this game will ensure that they don't lose the series. India lost the ODI series, so they'll be desperate to make amends in the T20Is.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill in focus
Shubman Gill will be looking to turn the tables with a big knock after what has been an underwhelming tour when a confident India aim to go one up against a depleted Australia.
