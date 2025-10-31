India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Updates: There are heavy chances of rain during the second T20I match between India and Australia in Melbourne on Friday, according to the weather prediciton. Despite getting a brilliant start, Team India was left heartbroken as the first T20I got washed out in Canberra. However, they will look to have a similar mindset in Melbourne as all eyes are on skipper Suryakumar Yadav's form. Entering the opener of the five-match series under scrutiny, Suryakumar, however, roared back to form with a 24-ball 39, and his humongous 125-metre six off Josh Hazlewood will stay in memory for long. (Live Scorecard)
Live Updates: India vs Australia 2nd T20I, straight from Melbourne:
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia's brilliant approach
Australia's T20 template is pretty similar to the one adopted by the Indian team with focus primarily on playing attacking cricket irrespective of the match situation. In men like Travis Head, Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Josh Iglis, they have the personnel to put up big totals or pull off tricky chases.
India vs Australia LIVE: Will India change the Playing XI
India made a strange selection call in the first T20I as they benched Arshdeep Singh and named Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah as the two specialist pacers. This move fetched a lot of criticism to the team management from the fans. It will be interesting to see if any changes will be made now.
India vs Australia LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's form
Going into the second match, what must have gladdened Indian hearts most was the return to form of Suryakumar Yadav, as the team continues on its World Cup path with its high-risk, high-reward approach implemented by head coach Gautam Gambhir.
India vs Australia LIVE: India's fiery batting lineup
Formidable India have their tails up as they head to the gargantuan MCG for the second T20I against Australia, thanks to the influx of young talent and the return to form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube arrived on Australian shores after having redefined the art of T20 batting with their relentless power-hitting, but the lack of big runs from their captain's blade has been a bit of dampener for the team in recent times.
India vs Australia LIVE: Rain threat looms large
After the first T20I in Canberra got washed out due to rain, there are predictions of heavy rainfall in Melbourne during the second match between India and Australia. There are showers expected between 7 PM to 10 PM (local time) in Melbourne.
