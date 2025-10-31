India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Updates: There are heavy chances of rain during the second T20I match between India and Australia in Melbourne on Friday, according to the weather prediciton. Despite getting a brilliant start, Team India was left heartbroken as the first T20I got washed out in Canberra. However, they will look to have a similar mindset in Melbourne as all eyes are on skipper Suryakumar Yadav's form. Entering the opener of the five-match series under scrutiny, Suryakumar, however, roared back to form with a 24-ball 39, and his humongous 125-metre six off Josh Hazlewood will stay in memory for long. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates: India vs Australia 2nd T20I, straight from Melbourne: