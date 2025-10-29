India vs Australia, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India are all set to take on Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series today in Canberra. Suryakumar Yadav and Co, who recently won the Asia Cup 2025, are in red-hot form in the T20Is. However, Australia's potential cannot be taken lightly as their squad features the likes of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, etc. This match is set to be a tightly contested affair. In their last 10 T20I fixtures, both teams have been in superb, near-equal form, registering eight victories and a solitary loss apiece. The slender margin of difference comes down to the non-decided games: India had one tie, and Australia saw one match washed out. (Live Scorecard)

India vs Australia Score, 1st T20I, straight from Manuka Oval, Canberra: