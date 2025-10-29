Advertisement
Australia vs India 2025
India vs Australia, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India are all set to take on Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series today in Canberra. Suryakumar Yadav and Co, who recently won the Asia Cup 2025, are in red-hot form in the T20Is. However, Australia's potential cannot be taken lightly as their squad features the likes of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, etc. This match is set to be a tightly contested affair. In their last 10 T20I fixtures, both teams have been in superb, near-equal form, registering eight victories and a solitary loss apiece. The slender margin of difference comes down to the non-decided games: India had one tie, and Australia saw one match washed out. (Live Scorecard)

India vs Australia Score, 1st T20I, straight from Manuka Oval, Canberra:

Oct 29, 2025 12:12 (IST)
India vs Australia LIVE: Battle between the top two teams

Both India and Australia have been dominating forces in T20 cricket. India are currently No 1 while Australia are at the second spot in the current ICC Team Rankings. This opening T20I will be a fierce battle as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. 

Oct 29, 2025 12:00 (IST)
India vs Australia LIVE: India's defeat in the ODIs

Team India lost the recently-concluded three-match ODI series 1-2 against Australia. The series, which marked the return of star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket, saw India getting dominated by the Aussies, except for the third match where the visitors won by nine wickets. 

Oct 29, 2025 11:56 (IST)
India vs Australia LIVE: SKY's form a concern

The leader in Suryakumar Yadav will nudge the batter in him to take centrestage and start contributing handsomely with the willow when India take on Australia in the opening T20 International in Canberra on Wednesday. 

Oct 29, 2025 11:42 (IST)
India vs Australia LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia, straight from the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

