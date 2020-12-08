Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Deepak Chahar is in now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sundar is gone. This match is going away from India.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good strike this on the off side. India still in the game. 23 still needed though. Outside off, Washington hops and hammers it over the covers. Sweeper cover gives chase but the ball is well wide of him and goes away to the fence.
Who will bowl the final over of the game? Will Finch toss the ball to his leggie again? Thakur can use the long handle well against him. Finch goes to his pacer. Sean Abbott it is. He hasn't had a greatest of game so far.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 27 needed now in the last over. Full and on the stumps, Thakur powers that over deep square leg for a huge half a dozen. He can bat, Shardul Thakur. But the asking here is way too much.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked aerially towards deep square leg. It falls on a bounce ahead of the fielder there. A single taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) This time he swings through the line for the length ball. It goes towards deep point for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball around off, Shardul swings for the heavens, only to miss.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on leg, bunted down to mid on for a single.
Shardul Thakur is in now.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An outstanding catch from the seamer. Andrew Tye it is. Kohli goes. And so do India's chances. Full and outside off, Kohli comes down the track and strokes it uppishly towards deep point. Daniel, the man in the deep, takes a scintillating catch, diving to his left.
Who will bowl the penultimate over of the game? Andrew Tye it is.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WADE MISSES A STUMPING OPPORTUNITY! Kohli riding on a good deal of luck as well here. This was tossed up on the pads, Virat comes down the track and looks to slam it on the off side. He though misses to connect on that one. It comes off his pads, goes behind. Wade fumbles and a leg bye is sneaked in. Oh my goodness. How costly will that be!
17.5 overs (1 Run) In the air.. but lands safely. A single. 150 up for India. Tossed up outside off, WS skips down and lofts it over the bowler's head. It falls safely ahead of the long off fielder. A single taken.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Washington Sundar gets down and looks to slog sweep that one but he misses. Should look for the quick singles instead of such stuff.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The call was for two but Virat gets a boundary there. Full and around off, Kohli drives it firmly and uppishly over Zampa. Long on runs to his left but fails to cut it off.
The task gets tougher for the Indians. Here's Washington Sundar.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Leading edge. This has been taken. Good captaincy from Finch. Full on middle and leg, Pandya's eyes lit up on seeing that. He looks to slog it over the leg side but gets a leading edge. It is uppish and goes straight into the hands of Aaron Finch at backward point. Aaron backtracks a little and takes it with ease.
Who will bowl now? Will Finch give an over to Zampa? Yes, here it is. 2-0-14-0 from him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flat-batted to wide long off for a single. 13 runs from that over. The visitors need 43 runs in 18 balls. Still very much gettable.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Andrew goes for a bumper but ends up overcooking it. Hardik lets it be.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Unbelievable. Length ball outside off, a check drive from Pandya. That was all. That was all. He ends up sending the ball over the bowler's head and for a half a dozen.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was hit with power. Look at the force behind that strike. Outside off, Hardik Pandya hammers it through the covers for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Misses! Pandya is dismayed with himself there. Slower length ball outside off, he looked to hammer it over covers but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, glanced to the leg side for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Kohli moves to the off side. The ball was wider of him, he lets it be. No wide called. Surprising. Maybe because he moved to the off side.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Talk of connection! Hardik Pandya has joined the party. 20 runs off Daniel Sams's second over. Outside off, Kung Fu Pandya jumps and hammers it well over and wide of the man at deep point. A six to finish.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Pandya looked to hammer that over point. But he misses that one. We all know what happens if he connects.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flicks this off his pads to deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! We have waited a long time to see such an innings from Virat. Shortish ball down the leg side, following Kohli. Virat Kohli picks it up and deposits it over the fine leg boundary. Just wow!
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High! And long enough as well. Full on middle, Virat flicks it with all his power and sends it high in the air.... and well over deep mid-wicket as well.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down to long off for a single.
