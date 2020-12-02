Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India are 226/5. Hardik Pandya finally gets the boundary for the Men in Blue. Full and outside off, Kung Fu Pandya stays deep in his crease and strokes it firmly. Deep cover runs to his right but had no chance in stopping that.
44.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, HP moves to the off side and strokes it uppishly and firmly back to the bowler. Josh Hazlewood ducks, the ball goes to the left of long on, allowing the Indians to get two.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jadeja guides it down to third man for a single again. He likes that point, third man regions.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Very low full toss outside off, Hardik Pandya strokes it firmly but straight to long on. A single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a run.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Too full for Pandya, on off, he can only drive it down to long on for a single.
Adam Zampa is done for the day. Josh Hazlewood is back. 7-1-29-1 for him so far.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well, he has found the gap. Two fielders in the off side but nobody could do anything. Outside off, Ravindra Jadeja maneuvres it expertly between short third man and backward point for a boundary.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, this is jammed out to sweeper cover for a single.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Hardik opens the face of his bat and steers but straight to backward point.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Sir closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep backward square leg for a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) This time he drives it down to long on for a single. Gets to his 50 as well. Well played. He looks so comfortable on this tour. He fields well, bowled 4 overs as well in the last game. A key player for India in ODIs.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
So many bowling options for Australia. Moises Henriques to bowl now.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, guided to short third man. Sir wanted a single but Hardik Pandya sends him back. Well bowled from Zampa. 10-0-45-1 are the figures with which he finishes off.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it outside off, Pandya taps it to cover-point for a single. Moves to 49.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, dragged down to fine leg for a single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Clever from Adam. Tosses it wide outside off, Hardik reaches out and strokes it in front of point for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle, swept to fine leg for a single. Right then, Pandya is on strike now.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Pandya takes on Zampa. Pulls it to deep mid-wicket but gets just a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. A couple of noises. Maybe an inside edge there as the Aussies do not opt to review that. Fullish on off, Sir Jadeja looks to block it but seems to have gotten an inside edge onto his pads. He looks for a single but the bowler gets to the ball quickly.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, RJ comes on the front foot to drive it on the off side but ends up pushing it back to the bowler off the inner half.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Ravindra Jadeja deems it safe to leave it alone and does so.
41.3 overs (1 Run) This time he hits it straight to the man at mid off and hence will get only a single.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumps it straight down the ground, Pandya. Wanted to pull initially but then adjusts and strokes it on the off side. Shortish and outside off, Hardik Pandya moves a touch to the off side and strokes it firmly past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, glanced to mid-wicket for a single.
Sean Abbott is back. 6-0-31-1 are his numbers so far. Time for some cutters.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish. 6 runs off the over. On the pads, flicked to backward square leg for one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Now he leans in and drives it wide of the bowler, to long off, a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed to the off side where Zampa gets there and fields it.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, driven through the covers for a single.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, flicked wide of the man at deep mid-wicket. Jadeja is quick, calls for two and rushes back in to the striker's end. Good running.
40.1 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to the off side for a single.
