Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Googly on off and middle. Kohli strokes it to long on and keeps the strike. Halfway of the innings is done. India are 122/3!
24.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kohli plays it to the left of mid on.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Rahul punches it to cover and gets to the other end.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A little too full. Rahul drives it wide of the fielder at long off and two is taken.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Rahul keeps it out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Darted a bit quicker on middle and leg. Kohli comes down the track just a hint and pushes it back to the bowler.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Rahul nudges it to long off for a run.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Kohli rotates with a single to the off side.
23.2 overs (1 Run) The vice captain is off the mark. Floated on middle, Rahul milks it to long on for a single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Kohli slams it to cover for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul is happy to keep that out and see off Zampa's over. A successful one for Zampa.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Rahul defends it.
Who will walk out at number 5? KL Rahul it is.
22.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The budding stand is broken! A dismissal Iyer will be gutted about. He is a terrific player of spin and hates getting out to the spinners. Zampa once again amongst the wickets. He has been a terrific bowler for his side and has got them crucial breakthroughs at critical junctures. Flatter delivery around off, it is too full. Shreyas goes hard at it in an attempt to increase the run rate and move along. Iyer also was taken by surprise by the length of it as he expected it to be shorter. He looks to go over point but goes too hard and does not get the elevation. It goes straight into the hands of Marnus Labuschagne who will not drop those.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Good batting. Tossed up on middle and leg. Kohli tickles it to square leg and looks for two but Iyer sees the fielder charge to the ball quickly and sends his skipper back.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Iyer churns a single at sweeper cover.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off. Kohli milks it to long on for one.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed back to the bowler for a dot.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, nudged to the left of short third man for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Kohli looks to sweep but misses to get hit on his pads. It goes to short fine leg for a single off leg byes.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to wide mid off for one.
Ashton Agar is back. 3-0-13-1 are his figures so far.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle and leg, bunted down to long on for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Shreyas defends it to the off side.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Virat comes on the front foot and taps it in front of square on the off side for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked to short mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, defended to the off side for a single this time.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, driven to cover.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, India are 123/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.