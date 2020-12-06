Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards point.
Who will it be with the bat now? Moises Henriques or Marcus Stoinis.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul strikes and removes dangerous Maxwell. Glenn wanted to go over long off but Shardul smartly bowled this fuller ball outside off. Maxwell ended up slicing it high in the air towards point. Sundar settles under it and takes the catch easily.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, pushed through cover-point for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! This time he uses his wrists to good effect. Full and around off, Smith moves to the off side and flicks it over the man at short fine leg. This is brilliant batting from him.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done by Smith. Shardul is again welcomed with a boundary. Full and on middle, Smith moves inside the crease and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur returns. Like Chahar he too is under the pump. Can he get things right and take a wicket or two?
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Smith comes out of his crease and drives it uppishly to long off for one. 11 from the 12th over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Goes for the slog again but this time it goes to the right of Iyer. A single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Another maximum for Maxwell. The Big Show is in mood here. Short and on middle and leg, Maxwell rocks back and hammers it towards deep mid-wicket. Iyer there jumps high and tries to catch but the ball goes well over him.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed down to long on for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Edgy runs! Lovely bowling from Chahal. He bowls it flat but bowls it slow. Smith looks to block but the ball takes the thick outside edge and goes past short third man. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple to end the over! Short and wide outside off, Maxwell cuts it wide of the deep cover fielder for a brace. 100 up for Australia.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Smith punches it towards backward point for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Maxwell squeezes it through covers for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith pulls it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Smith taps it to point this time.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Length ball on middle, Smith flicks it off his pads through square leg and fetches a boundary.
Change in bowling. Deepak Chahar returns. Hasn't been in best of form in this game. Can he get a wicket here?
