After being pushed against the wall after a humbling defeat in the series opener, the Indian team bounced back and dominated the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane lost the toss but the Indian bowlers were on song throughout the day and restricted the hosts for 195 all out on one of the most batting-friendly tracks in Australia. While the bowlers deserve all the praise for their hard work, the Indian skipper, who marshalled his troops with great authority, deserves an equal praise. Throughout the day, Rahane attacked with close-in fielders and made some wise bowling changes that worked wonders for the team.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was among many who praised Rahane's bowing changes and "smart fielding placements". Taking to Twitter, Sehwag also praised the bowlers for job well done on Day 1 and giving India a solid start.

"Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane. And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND," Sehwag tweeted.

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane.

And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2020

VVS Laxman praised the "sensational" Indian bowlers and Rahane's captaincy. Shrugging off all scars from their defeat in the first Test, the Indian players played positive cricket throughout the day and Laxman was happy to see players not carrying any baggage of the Adelaide debacle.

"Excellent days play for India. Bowlers were once again sensational, both the debutants looked confident, Rahane captained the side really well but most importantly they didn't carry the baggage of the loss from Adelaide. #INDvAUS," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Excellent days play for India. Bowlers were once again sensational, both the debutants looked confident, Rahane captained the side really well but most importantly they didn't carry the baggage of the loss from Adelaide. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 26, 2020

Spin-bowling great Shane Warne also praised Rahane for leading his team well in Virat Kohli's absence. The former leg-spinner also congratulated the MCG ground staff for preparing one of the best wicket at the venue for a long time.

Promoted

"What a terrific day of cricket at the MCG today. Congrats to the ground staff on preparing the best wicket at the MCG for a long time. More of these type of pitches please ! The Indian bowlers were outstanding too & very well lead by

@ajinkyarahane88 ! Can India bat all day?" Warne tweeted.

What a terrific day of cricket at the MCG today. Congrats to the ground staff on preparing the best wicket at the MCG for a long time. More of these type of pitches please ! The Indian bowlers were outstanding too & very well lead by @ajinkyarahane88 ! Can India bat all day ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as they returned with four and three wickets respectively. Mohammed Siraj also impressed on his Test debut and returned with two wickets for all his hard work.

India finished the Day 1 at 36/1, with Shubman Gill unbeaten on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on seven, trailing Australia by 159 runs.