There has been heavy criticism from fans and experts alike when it comes to the timing of the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia. The series started just four days after the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between the two sides and both countries fielded comparatively younger squads for the five matches. England cricket team legend Michael Vaughan took to social media to react to a recent interview of Australia cricketer Travis Head and criticised the timing of the series. "The most ridiculous series … Non of them should have been playing …," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, Australian cricket team star Mitchell Marsh was not happy with the timing of the India vs Australia T20I series just days after the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

In a recent interaction, Marsh said that the players who were part of the World Cup-winning squad did not get any chance to celebrate the triumph as they had to get ready for the series.

He further added that it was a tiring campaign for them and it would have been great if the players got more time to spend with their families before playing another series.

"It was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It's a fine line because we've got to respect the fact we're playing for Australia and it's a series against India which is always really big. But there's also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families. It's an interesting one. You'd hope there's not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again," Marsh told SEN Radio.

As many as seven members from Australia's ODI World Cup-winning team stayed back in India after the final on November 19 for the T20I series.

However, six of the seven players have flown back home with Travis Head being the lone member of the World Cup-winning side to stay put for the remaining two games.

