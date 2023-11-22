India will be up against Australia in the first T20I of the Australia tour of India 2023 on Thursday, November 23 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. India enters the upcoming match on the back of a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. However, the team, now under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will look for a positive impact from the changes in personnel. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade will captain the Australian side, who will be playing his first international series in more than a year.

The squad is further bolstered by accomplished World Cup winners in the names of Travis Head, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell among others.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The pitch at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam is a balanced surface. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 132.

Chasing is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 67% of its matches.

Advertisement

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike

IND vs AUS weather report

The temperature at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius with 63% humidity.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi.

Australia: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Steve Smith, Tim David, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha.

IND vs AUS Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Steven Smith, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

All-Rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Travis Head

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Australia have battled against each other on 26 occasions in T20Is. While India have won 15 matches, Australia have emerged victorious in 10 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20 matches have seen India win on three occasions and Australia in two matches. The highest score in these five games is 211 by the Aussies.

India vs Australia first T20I prediction

India have won three of the last five matches against Australia and will go into this fixture as the favourites.