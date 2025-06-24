Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, Live Streaming: Fresh from the Paris Diamond League top finish, the two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to be in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, on Tuesday. After being forced to withdraw from the competition in the last two editions due to injury, Chopra will finally get his chance to compete in Ostrava. The Tokyo Olympic champion and Paris Olympic silver medallist has crossed the 90m barrier for the first time in his career this season and will be looking to build upon his last week's win at the Paris Diamond League.

He will be joined by 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, along with Grenada's Anderson Peters, the two-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist, in the nine-man field.

Chopra will be competing on the home turf of his new coach Jan Zelezny, a Czech javelin legend and world record holder, who also plays a key role in organising the Golden Spike. Interestingly, the meeting record also belongs to none other than Zelezny (94.64m).

First held in 1961, the Golden Spike is the most important meeting on the Czech soil and one of the oldest athletic competitions in Europe. Since 2019, it has been a part of the new elite world athletics series under the name World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold.

