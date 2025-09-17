World Athletics Championships 2025 Qualifier LIVE: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Thursday's World Athletics Championship final in his very first attempt, 84.85m. The automatic qualification mark was 84.50m. Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other Indians in fray. The focus now shifts to Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who headlines Group B, alongside former champion Anderson Peters. Neeraj is aiming to become the third male javelin thrower in history to defend the World Championships gold. Neeraj had won the gold in the 2023 edition in Budapest. Neeraj and Arshad are likely to face off in Thursday's final. It would be their first meeting after the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving him a chance to avenge his second-place finish in the French capital. Arshad had won gold in Paris with a monster throw of 92.97m while Chopra had a best of 89.45m that night.

