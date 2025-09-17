World Athletics Championships 2025 Qualifier LIVE: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Thursday's World Athletics Championship final in his very first attempt, 84.85m. The automatic qualification mark was 84.50m. Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other Indians in fray. The focus now shifts to Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who headlines Group B, alongside former champion Anderson Peters. Neeraj is aiming to become the third male javelin thrower in history to defend the World Championships gold. Neeraj had won the gold in the 2023 edition in Budapest. Neeraj and Arshad are likely to face off in Thursday's final. It would be their first meeting after the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving him a chance to avenge his second-place finish in the French capital. Arshad had won gold in Paris with a monster throw of 92.97m while Chopra had a best of 89.45m that night.
The Group B qualification will start from 5:15pm IST. The 18-strong Group B will feature Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Luiz Da Silva, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and rising Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage among others.
Sachin Yadav, the other Indian in fray in Group A, comes up with a 83.67m throw! With that throw, he is among the top-five throwers in the Group. Just to jog the reader's mind, one can qualify for the final even if he does not meet the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m. But he needs to be among the top-12 throwers from Group and Group B combined.
The second round of attempts have started attempt. And Germany' Julian Weber has qualified too with a throw of 87.21m. Jakub VADLEJCH just about missed the automatic qualification mark of 85.50m. He threw 84.11m. Keshorn Walcott came up with a below par 77.61m throw in his second attempt.
To put Neeraj's attempt in the perspective, none of the other competitors so far have touched the 84m mark. Keshorn Walcott (83.93m), Julian Weber (82.29m), Cyprian Mrzyglod (81.47m), Jakub Vadlejch (80.46m), Sumedha Ranasinghe (80.36m) are the top throwers so far. The other Indian in fray Sachin Yadav came up with a 80.16m throw.
There you go! Neeraj comes up with first attempt and he has qualified for the final with a massive 84.85m! The automatic qualifying mark is 84.50m . The 12 best will qualify for the Final too. This is sheer dominance. Neeraj at the Paris Olympics qualified for the final in his first attempt in the World Championship.
We are moments away from the start. Just a reminder, Neeraj has been clubbed with Weber, Walcott, Vadlejch and Sachin in the 19-man Group A qualification round, while the 18-strong Group B will have Nadeem, Peters, Yego, Da Silva, Rohit, Yashvir, and rising Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage among others.
Those who reach automatic qualifying mark of 84.50m or the best 12 will make it to the final round to be held on Thursday. In the last edition, Neeraj won the gold with a 88.17m throw, while Arshad (87.82m) and Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) had pocketed silver and bronze respectively.
Neeraj, who has been handed a wild card as defending champion, headlines Group A, alongside Diamond League champions Julian Weber of Germany. Arshad is in Group B, also comprising of former world champions Anderson Peters.
While Neeraj and Arshad are part of the 37-man roster, the two rivals have been placed in two different groups in the qualifying round. So, the fans will have to wait till tomorrow, as they are expected to clash in the final.
Back in 2023, when Neeraj became the first Indian to secure a World Championships gold medal with a throw of 88.17 m in Budapest. If he strikes gold again, he will become only the third javelin thrower ever to defend the title. Czech legend Jan Zelezny (1993, 1995), who is now Neeraj's coach, and Anderson Peters (2019, 2022) of Grenada are the other two who have won the world championships crown on two consecutive occasions.
Neeraj and Arshad are set to face off for the first time after the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving him a chance to avenge his second-place finish in the French capital. Arshad had won gold in Paris with a monster throw of 92.97m while Chopra had a best of 89.45m that night.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's javeling throw qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Neeraj Chopra will be competing against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and 35 others with 12 spots for Thursday's final up for grabs.