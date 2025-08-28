Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates, Diamond League 2025 Final: Two-time Olympic medallist, India's Neeraj Chopra, is all set to compete in the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, which will be played at Switzerland's iconic Letzigrund Stadium. The two-day athletics grand finale started Wednesday, and Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will start from 11:15 PM IST on Thursday. In 2022, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to become a Diamond League champion in any event. Interestingly, that year, the Final was also held in Zurich. The Indian javelin ace also made the finals in the two subsequent editions held in Eugene and Brussels, respectively. However, on both occasions, he finished as a runner-up.
Here are the Live Updates of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 -
Diamond League Final Live: Here are the 7 finalists -
A thrilling contest is on the cards in men's javelin with Chopra facing defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada as well as Germany's Julian Weber in the seven-man final. Kenya's 2015 world champion Julius Yego, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and Andrian Mardare of Moldova entered the field as athletes in the top-6 in the points table, while Simon Wieland of Switzerland was also added as the host country's entry.
Diamond League Final Live: Chopra wants a better show from himself
"I feel I am really fast in run-up, but I don't think I am using the speed (to send javelin farther) right now. In Doha, the 90m throw was really good, but technically I don't want to say that was perfect," Chopra said while addressing the media ahead of the Diamond League Finals on Thursday. "If my left leg is straight and if I use perfect block, that will be really good throw and then I will be satisfied with my speed," he added.
Diamond League Final Live: A look at the summit clash -
There are 32 events, both male and female, in the DL Final, which is spread over two days. Six events -- men's and women's pole vault, men's and women's shot put, men's long jump, and women's high jump -- were held on Wednesday, all street events in the Swiss city's Sechselautenplatz.
The remaining 26 events are, however, being held inside the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday. The winner of each event at Diamond League Final will be named this year's champion and get a Diamond League trophy as well as prize money ranging from USD 30,000 to USD 50,000 and wild card entries to next month's World Championships in Tokyo.
Diamond League Final Live: Here's how Neeraj qualified for final
There were four Diamond League meetings which featured men's javelin throw, and Chopra competed in only two, qualifying for the Finals at fourth place with 15 points. He skipped the Silesia and Brussels legs on August 16 and August 22 respectively. He last won the Diamond League trophy in 2022.
Diamond League Final Live: Chopra eyes another trophy
Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra seems primed to reclaim the Diamond League trophy with a repeat of the 90m show that has been the highlight of his season so far when the prestigious 14-leg series draws to a close in Zurich tonight.