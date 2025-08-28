There are 32 events, both male and female, in the DL Final, which is spread over two days. Six events -- men's and women's pole vault, men's and women's shot put, men's long jump, and women's high jump -- were held on Wednesday, all street events in the Swiss city's Sechselautenplatz.

The remaining 26 events are, however, being held inside the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday. The winner of each event at Diamond League Final will be named this year's champion and get a Diamond League trophy as well as prize money ranging from USD 30,000 to USD 50,000 and wild card entries to next month's World Championships in Tokyo.