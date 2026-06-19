Neeraj Chopra, Doha Diamond League 2026 at Qatar Live Streaming: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his 2026 athletics season at the Doha Diamond League 2026 in Qatar on Friday, after organisers confirmed his inclusion in the competition's entry list released on Monday, according to Olympics.com. The Doha event will be Chopra's first competition of the 2026 season after spending the off-season recovering from a back injury during a training camp in Switzerland. His last competitive appearance came at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo last September. (Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League Live Updates)

Neeraj Chopra, Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event will take place on Friday, June 19 (IST).

Where will the Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event will take place in Qatar.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event start?

Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event is expected to start from 11:10 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event?

There is still not information on Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event live telecast.

How to watch the live streaming of tNeeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Doha Diamond League 2026 event will be available on Diamond League's YouTube channel.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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